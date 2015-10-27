Blake Griffin Welcomes You To The Zone In This Aspirational New Kia Commercial

For any top performer, be it chess, ballet or basketball, there is a higher plane of consciousness achieved when the mind, body, and skill set are perfectly aligned. This place is commonly referred to as The Zone. For those of us never lucky or talented enough to reach such heights, NBA star Blake Griffin gives us a glimpse into this green room of greatness in a new Kia ad.
In the spot, by agency David&Goliath, our invitation comes courtesy of the Kia Optima. The Los Angeles Clipper forward is relaxing and reading the paper, a picture of calm, but as he lifts off in dunk mode, we learn this tranquil oasis of higher achievement is actually just a state of mind, that you can somehow maybe drive to.