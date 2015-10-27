Volcom Snowboarding Takes Two All-Time Greats To Alaska In Stylish New Short Film

Back in the mid-1990s, Volcom was a young skateboarding, surf, and snowboarding brand selling rebellion with taglines like “Youth against establishment,” and “Let the kids ride free.” Since then, the company’s gone public (in 2005) and was acquired in 2011 by French luxury conglomerate Kering , which also owns Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Puma, among a laundry list of others. The brand has grown up.

Now, in a new short film, Volcom shines a light on an older generation by taking a trip to Alaska with Jamie Lynn and Bryan Iguchi, two of the most influential and iconic snowboarders of all time. Directed by Jake Price, Standing Ovation is a thoughtful, four-minute peek at what it might be like to shred AK with a couple of legends.

It’s a welcome sight to see an action sports brand both embrace its past and acknowledge that there are plenty of people over 25 that get stoked at the sight of snow, and still crave some good ol’ fashioned snowboarding inspiration.