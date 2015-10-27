Bacon Can Give You Cancer, And The Meat Industry Is Not Happy About It

It’s a bad day for meat lovers. The World Health Organization says that red meat is carcinogenic. It’ll most likely give you colorectal cancer, but pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer are also good possibilities. And that’s not even the worst of it.

According to the WHO report, eating just a couple ounces (50 grams) of processed meats per day–bacon, hot dogs, ham, jerky–will increase your chances of cancer by 18%.

The meta study was carried out by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), and assessed the results of 800 studies that investigated the link between cancer and red meat. These studies came from “many countries, from several continents, with diverse ethnicities and diets.” The working group responsible for the study concluded that “there is sufficient evidence in human beings for the carcinogenicity of the consumption of processed meat.”

Flickr user Jennifer

Evidence of cancer risk from non-processed red meat wasn’t so certain because “no clear association was seen in several of the high quality studies and residual confounding from other diet and lifestyle risk is difficult to exclude.” The working group says, then, that there is only “limited evidence” of red meat causing cancer.

As a result, your favorite processed meat products are classed as “Group 1, carcinogenic to humans.” Group 1 also contains cigarettes and asbestos, although, as the IARC is keen to point out, “This does NOT mean that they are all equally dangerous.”

So why is cured or cooked meat so hazardous? It’s the cooking and curing itself that’s the problem. When you grill a steak, it browns and then burns. That delicious char is home to suspected carcinogens like heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAA) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH). Curing meat is even worse. We sprinkle pork with nitrates and nitrites to help preserve it, or we smoke meat for both preservation and flavor. These processes both add N-nitroso-compounds (NOC) and (PAH) to the meat. You can probably guess: both of those are carcinogens.

A 2013 study published in BMC Medicine also found that processed meats kill. “The results of our analysis support a moderate positive association between processed meat consumption and mortality, in particular due to cardiovascular diseases, but also to cancer,” says the report. It recommends eating less than 20 grams (0.7 ounces) or less of processed meat per day to reduce the risk of death.