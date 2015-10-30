Behind The Next-Level Interactivity Of The Ultimate Automotive Art Project

Imagine an opera that has audience members sharing stretch limousines with performing actors, singers, musicians, and dancers engaged on a magical mystery tour of downtown Los Angeles destinations.

Two years ago, experimental opera company The Industry pushed performance and technical boundaries with a wireless headphone opera, Invisible Cities, that coursed through Los Angeles’ Union Station. The sold-out production, in partnership with audio leader Sennheiser, earned a Pulitzer Prize nomination and inspired an Emmy-winning documentary. It also encouraged artistic director Yuval Sharon to up the ante of interaction.

This time, miles of downtown Los Angeles is the stage. Hopscotch—which runs weekends from October 31 through November 15—takes audiences in limos through three different 90-minute routes starting at different points, with stops at secret destinations (including one graveyard). Artists riding with audience members and stationed at the destinations perform random chapters of a master narrative about love and disappearance across time.

“Hopscotch is the culmination of five years of an artistic inquiry into the nature of opera, the relationship of spectator to the artist, and trying to find new ways to create those scenarios,” says Sharon. “I often think of this opera as having three main characters—[protagonist] Lucha, Los Angeles, and the audience—because each audience member is experiencing the story in a unique way, in random chapters, with the city going by, and the music augmenting our experience of Los Angeles. In our isolated cars driving all around Los Angeles, maybe there was someplace where we could all connect.”

All routes end at The Central Hub, a pop-up circular structure in the parking lot of the Southern California Institute for Architecture (Sci-Art) designed by its students as part of a production-related class. It features a circular array of 24 monitors simultaneously streaming the 24 journeys, which people can watch for free. In addition, the Hopscotch website offers animated interpretations of various chapters on the routes. The $1 million production is funded by individual patrons, ticket sales, and civic, government, and foundation grants.

Audience members use GuidePort devices to switch to different audio feeds from among the Central Hub’s array of 24 monitors live streaming audio and video from the routes. Photo: Susan Karlin

The three routes (not drawn to scale). The circle indicates the Central Hub. Graphic courtesy of The Industry

The production not only involves a multidisciplinary collaboration between artists, neighborhood leaders, and sponsors, but one between the audience and the city.

Six composers, six writers, three special musical guests, more than 120 singers, actors and dancers, an aerialist, 24 drivers, and 150 sponsoring partners—including main collaborators Sennheiser (which includes Sharon in its Momentum Project), Sci-Art, and 5D World Building Studio. Once the production found a home for its Central Hub, its organizers located three distinct neighborhoods with their own culture and history—Boyle Heights, Historic Core, and Elysian Park/Chinatown—that could also host and connect the production team to local collaborators and talent.