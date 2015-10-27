Reach Out And Touch A Hologram Of Depeche Mode Singer Dave Gahan From Your Own Phone

On the list of things that scream “the future is here,” holograms rank somewhere below jetpacks and hoverbikes, and somewhere above Phunkeeducks and vegan cheese that actually melts. But the ability to project a hologram easily, from your own phone, sure feels like the future kicking down the door to us.

It turns out, that kind of personal hologram isn’t actually that complicated to put together–and the technology required to make it happen consists mostly of a few fairly common tools. You need a phone, obviously, and then a few things in your junk drawer: an x-acto knife, some scotch tape, and an old CD case, plus a paper template that you can print out yourself. Just cut the CD case along the lines provided by the template, tape it together into a pyramid, and the resulting viewer will project a hologram when placed atop your phone.

You’ll need all of that in order to watch the music video for Dave Gahan & Soulsavers’ “All Of This And Nothing,” the first single from the new collaboration between the Depeche Mode frontman and the British production duo. The moody song has an equally moody video that allows you to bring Gahan to life, projected from your phone into the hologram viewer you constructed out of your old CD case.

“There’s something symbolic about recycling an old cd jewel case and turning it into a futuristic music experience,” says Eli Stonberg of Fourclops, the production company behind the project.

Watching the video as a two-dimensional piece is an example of symmetry in action, with four images all moving simultaneously, but it’s not meant to be viewed as a flatty: rather, the only way to truly experience the “All Of This And Nothing” video is if you build the viewer. To assist in the process, Columbia Records–which released Gahan & Soulsavers’ album Angels and Ghosts last week–created a step-by-step video guiding viewers in the creation of their own personal hologram viewer, so they’ll feel almost as though they could reach out and touch Gahan.

“We love how this hologram experience is scalable from mobile, to tablet, to TV to possibly even bigger. We’d like to make a full body size installation with it,” Stonberg says. “And on the flip size, we even made a tiny smart watch version of the pyramid.”

As signs that the future is here, it may not quite by a robot butler or an exoskeleton, but the novelty of using Hologram Tupac technology in the comfort of your own home isn’t a bad start.