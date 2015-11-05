A Facebook Designer Reveals How Her Favorite Objects Inspire The Site’s Design

Ever since she was a child, Margaret Gould Stewart, Facebook’s director of product design, was “interested in artifacts,” she says, especially functional things that stayed in the family for a long time. She recalls seeing the sewing tools of her great aunt, who had been a seamstress during the Depression, and being amazed to think that a button made 100 years ago could still do its job today.

Today, as a user experience designer, Stewart still deeply appreciates classic design of physical products, even as she focuses on the digital. At Facebook, Stewart focuses on creating a seamless experience for the businesses advertising products on the platform; prior to her time at Facebook, Stewart worked at YouTube and Google.

Margaret Gould Stewart

Stewart says she loves to talk to people about the well-designed objects in their lives; often, deeply personal stories will emerge. So taking a page from her own practice, Fast Company caught up with Stewart to ask her about three physical objects that have inspired her in some way throughout her career.

For a while, Stewart was known at Facebook as “the person with the plates.” This was because when she interviewed for the job, she brought in a set of plates by the industrial designer Eva Zeisel–plates that hearkened back to a huge design decision Stewart had made when she was the director of user experience at YouTube, from 2009 to 2012.

While she was there, the site was embarking on its first across-the-board modernization of its product. It was a daunting task; YouTube’s users were legion, and the possibility of upsetting them was terrifying. Yet so was the possibility of underwhelming them. So Stewart set to thinking: How could she and her team redesign YouTube in such a way that it would be pleasing to millions of users, yet still have character? That’s when she thought of Eva Zeisel, the Hungarian-born American industrial designer who passed away in 2011 at the age of 105.

To explain, Stewart refers to her own wedding. “For reasons that are still mysterious to me,” she says, her family had insisted on buying her and her new husband fancy china. The couple proceeded not to use it for a decade. At their 10th wedding anniversary, she says, “as a gift to myself and my husband,” she sold all the unwanted china on eBay. “We divested ourselves,” she says. And in the place of that china, Stewart bought a set of Eva Zeisel plates from Crate and Barrel.

For Stewart, Zeisel’s plates are wonderful for how they fall square in the middle of what we can call the Disposable-Fancy Axis of Tableware. Disposable paper plates are deliberately hideous, so you don’t form an attachment to them; one notch up are plates you’d find at a greasy spoon diner, serviceable but bland. And on the far end of the fanciness spectrum is china, too elegant for any non-formal occasion. Just below that, per Stewart, is a plate from Heath ceramics, “beautiful, but not everyone’s aesthetic.”