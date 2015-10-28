The Enduring Satire of Mad Magazine’s Spy vs. Spy

The three constants in life are death, taxes, and human stupidity. We have the last of these to thank for the enduring relevance of Mad Magazine’s iconic cartoon, Spy vs. Spy, a never-ending battle between black and white-clad, but otherwise identical spies.

Antonio Prohia Photo: courtesy of Mad Magazine

The cartoon, created by Antonio Prohia, began as a satirical commentary on the absurdity of the Cold War, but given how the U.S. always seems to be fighting someone, applies just as easily today. Now, Mad is showing its appreciation with the coffee table book, Spy vs. Spy: An Explosive Celebration.

Along with this appreciation, however, there’s also a great deal of inside history.

“Prohias fled to the United States from Cuba, where he was working as a political cartoonist,” says Mad editor John Ficarra. “When his cartoons criticized the new Castro regime, the Cuban dictator immediately put Prohias’ name on a death list. (We have a similar policy at Mad regarding artists who speak ill of us, but probably the less said about that, the better.)”

The book, with a forward by comedian Lewis Black, includes 150 of Prohia’s strips from 1961 to 1987, as well as those by current Spy artist/writer Peter Kuper. Ficarra, art director Sam Viviano, associate art director Ryan Flanders, and artist Sergio Aragones weigh in with historical context and remembrances of an artist known for his warmth, gregariousness and generosity.

Peter Kuper Photo: Holly Kuper

“Once on a Mad trip to Miami, Antonio took several contributors out for an authentic Cuban dinner,” says Ficarra. “The restaurant walls were filled with his sketches and drawings and its staff treated him like a rock star.”

There are also exclusive posters of Spy interpretations from 15 artists, including DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee, Lego artist Nathan Sawaya, Bill Sienkiewicz, Andre Carrilho, and Darwyn Cooke.