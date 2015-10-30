Could A Pair Of Panties Help Change The World?

There’s a simple reason girls in sub-Saharan Africa–and many other parts of the developing world–miss school more often than boys. When they have their period, and they can’t afford (or find) a pad or tampon, they often stay home rather than risk making a mess.

UNESCO estimates that one in every 10 girls in Africa misses school during her period and that eventually leads to higher dropout rates. That affects entire communities; the fewer girls graduate, the more the economy suffers. If every girl in Ethiopia finished school, by some calculations, it would add $4 billion to the country’s economy.

One potential solution might be a pair of panties that takes advantage of supplies girls already have access to. A simple waterproof pocket can be stuffed with toilet paper, rags, or anything absorbent.

“It’s kind of like a Macgyver-style panty,” says designer Diana Sierra.

When Sierra was in Uganda a few years ago for an internship as part of a masters program at Columbia University, she learned by chance about the problem of menstruation. Young girls were trying to attend the workshops she was leading for older women, and she eventually discovered why they weren’t in school.

As a product designer with more than a decade of experience, she decided to try to come up with a solution. “We took a look at the resources the girls already had,” she says. “We knew that they were using pieces of cloth. We knew that they were using cotton from the garden, pieces of toilet paper. But they were lacking a way that these pieces could stay in place.”

Sierra quickly hacked together prototypes using materials she had on hand–an umbrella and some mosquito netting–and began testing early versions with girls nearby. The first version was a pad that snapped in place, with a pocket in the middle that could be stuffed. It was an immediate success.