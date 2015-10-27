NBA Champion Golden State Warriors Kick Off Their Title Defense In VR

If you’re one of the countless pro basketball fans who can’t be on hand this evening for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ opening night game, don’t worry: There’s another way to get courtside.

The NBA, in partnership with Turner Sports, and the virtual reality technology company NextVR, is live-streaming tonight’s Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans in VR, and everyone is welcome.

Everyone, that is, with a Gear VR, Samsung’s virtual reality headset. Fans with that hardware will be able to watch the game, as well as the Warriors’ championship ring ceremony beforehand, via NextVR’s Gear VR app.

Fans will see the game via cameras “positioned strategically to capture all the live action, providing fans with a fully immersive experience as if they were watching from a courtside vantage point,” the NBA said in a release.

The league is calling the stream the “first live professional sports game in virtual reality” available to fans. The distinction is necessary as there have, to date, been other live VR streams of pro sports that have not been widely accessible. For example, NextVR live-streamed a soccer match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona in July. There’s also been previous use of VR in the NBA–the Sacramento Kings did a small test of a live VR stream of two pre-season games earlier this month and the league also previously recorded some game action, including from its All-Star game last season, but none of that was made available live.

The Warriors-Pelicans game comes a day ahead of the Kings’ own live VR stream on Wednesday night of their season opener, against the Los Angeles Clippers. That VR experience will be only be available inside the team’s arena, a school in India, and a women’s and children’s center in California.

The Kings are working with the VR technology company Voke on the production of their stream and the team hopes to differentiate its VR offering from that of the NBA’s presentation of the Warriors-Pelicans game by making it platform agnostic, meaning its should be available on any VR platform—such as Oculus Rift, Google Cardboard, or even YouTube 360 or Facebook 360 Video, as well as Gear VR.