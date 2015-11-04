How “Cracked” Got Serious About Being More Than Funny (But Stayed Funny Too)

Heavily reported and fact-checked journalism. Hundreds of millions of monthly page-views. A studio devoted to original video content. Not bad for a publication once considered the dopey kid brother of Mad magazine.

Over the past decade, Cracked has undergone a total sea change. Anyone who hasn’t tuned in since before then remembers an entirely different Cracked. On the flip side, many current fans likely have no idea Cracked was ever even a printed magazine. Or what Mad is, for that matter.

After an initial rebranding effort in 2006, with Michael Ian Black as editor-at-large, Cracked took its first true steps toward becoming the millennial-beloved juggernaut it is today when Jack O’Brien came onboard the following year. Under O’Brien’s stewardship, the publication did away with its print edition altogether and began establishing a voice of its own digitally. Cracked articles were soon marked by a clever, punchy, pop culture-leaning sensibility that often landed on the smarter side of what some dismiss as comedy. Suddenly, the publication was luring in tons of new fans. Then they started letting those fans write for them too.

Michael Srour

“Our crowdsourced approach became its own beast pretty quickly, and grew into the way that we create content now,” says senior business operations manager Michael Srour.

About a year into the digital effort, writer and editor Jason Pargin (whom readers may know better as New York Times bestselling author David Wong) created the freelance model and the editorial process that Cracked uses now. In this highly democratic method, everyone from history professors to former child stars pitch their freelance ideas on a Cracked writer’s forum, and all the would-be writers help up-vote the most deserving pitches to bring them to the editors’ attention faster. (The editorial team eventually responds to every single pitch.)

“Our editors have internalized Cracked‘s voice, and they’re able to create something out of these pitches that the freelancers still have ownership over, and guide them through developing it,” Srour says. “Some of the pieces will sit in our workshop for two to three months going through an editorial process. It’s kind of like comedy school.”

Writers from the forum occasionally graduate into full-time Cracked staff, joining the main editorial team of Pargin, Jack O’Brien, Soren Bowie, and Dan O’Brien. Some of these staffers historically have moved on to work at other humor outlets like Funny or Die and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.