How To Get People To Agree With You

You know your idea is good. You’ve done your homework, and your arguments are well researched and founded. So why isn’t your client or coworker agreeing?

Fear of change is the gorilla in the room, says Rob Jolles, author of How to Change Minds: The Art of Influence Without Manipulation. “It’s the ultimate nemesis to persuasion,” he says. “If it’s a small problem in another person’s eyes, fear of change will shoot down any solution. If it’s a big problem, you have to help others move past their fear of change.”

Few of us respond well to a hard sell, especially when we’re unsure or hesitant about the new idea, experts say. Instead of slick sales tricks, here are six ways to get someone to agree with you:

Before you try to get someone to agree with you, make sure you know exactly what you want from yourself and from the other person, with no reservations or qualms. Take a few minutes to write down what you want and what you’re willing to compromise, suggests Margo McClimans, founder of the international coaching firm Coaches Without Borders.

“If you know what you want, you can remain grounded,” she says. “If you don’t feel 100% clear and proud about what you want, then when the temperature rises while trying to persuade, it will be much harder to stand the heat.”

Few people ask enough questions or demonstrate good listening habits, says Jolles. “If you tell someone they have a problem to fix, they’ll resist,” he says. “If you lead through your questions, and let them articulate problems and solutions, they’ll own it.”

People are less resistant to those who show curiosity toward them.

McClimans agrees and says being genuinely curious about the other person can help you win them over: “Find out what drives her and what she believes about the situation,” she says. “The more you understand about her, the better equipped you will be to also know what will make her say yes. People are less resistant to those who show curiosity toward them.”