I’m Overly Cautious Of My Tone Because I’m Afraid Of Being Seen As Bitchy

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

Getting your message across clearly at work can be hard enough without overanalyzing how your tone will be perceived, yet that’s a position that many women find themselves in.

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader figure out how she can say what she means and stop worrying about how she sounds.

Hello, I have a problem that I suspect a lot of other women have, too. No matter what the situation—on the phone with a client, in meetings, and even in one-on-ones with my direct reports or emails with my kid’s teacher—I’m super conscious of my tone. I want everyone to like me and I’m fearful of being seen as bitchy or demanding. I know this is a double standard, and I’m sure men don’t waste their time worrying about their tone, but I can’t help it. I find myself second-guessing what I’m about to say and often searching for a “softer” way to say it, which I’m afraid just makes me sound wishy-washy. For example, instead of saying something like, “ The deadline for this is Tuesday morning,” I’ll hear myself saying, “It would be really great if you could get this in at some point on Tuesday, if it’s not too much trouble. I really appreciate your help.” Any advice for how I can get my point across without so much pussyfooting? Should I just get over it and ask for what I want?

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

Great question.

We can all benefit from learning how to be better communicators, especially when we have the tendency to pussyfoot in our communication.

A pussyfooter is a passive communicator—someone who is afraid of being assertive because they fear coming across as arrogant. And that is where the problem lies.

The truth is that assertive communication is not arrogant. If you are mindful of the difference, you can change not only the way you speak but also the way you communicate. Once you understand what you do and why you do it, you can change your mind-set.