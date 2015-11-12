Five Personal Development Myths

Would you like to improve your relationships with people? How about adopting better work-life balance? Of course we’d all like to improve some aspect of our lives, but the answer to all of your life’s woes may not lie in a single self-help book.

Personal development is big business. There are plenty of books and workshops that promise to change your life in five quick and easy steps. But before investing your time, money, and energy in programs that promise to give your life a new start, John Vespasian, author of On Becoming Unbreakable: How Normal People Become Extraordinarily Self-Confident, says we need to be aware of the myths and misconceptions about personal development if we want to make real change in our lives.

There are plenty of quick-fix plans for personal development; from “The top 5 things successful people eat for breakfast” to “The 10 best ways to overcome a bad mood.” “Mind hacks are the equivalent of phrase books when you are learning a new language,” says Vespasian.

You may memorize a few sentences, but you won’t become fluent in the language. Mind hacks may bring some small improvement to your life, but they’re unlikely to lead to major improvements. Just like adopting a language requires learning the structure of the language, the key to long-term personal improvement is about learning better principles.

When The Secret came out, it flew off the shelf and skyrocketed to best-seller status. The promise that you could improve your life simply by thinking positively is enticing, but Vespasian says the truth is that rationality is the only workable approach to personal development.

“Optimism is a healthy, wonderful philosophy as long as you keep your common sense,” he says. Subjectivist phrases such as, “If you think it, you can do it,” and “Everything is possible if you just go for it,” are common among those who tout the powers of positive thinking.

While Vespasian says ambitions are great, he notes that not everyone has the skills to be an opera singer or ballet dancer. “You have to look at your resources and your personal situation and at the market to see if you can really move in the direction you want,” he says. Rationality, he says, allows people to maintain a balance between dreams and reality.