Freelancers Give Advice On How To Screen Clients

When freelancers talk to prospective clients, they’re sometimes so eager to land the assignment that they skip a crucial step: making sure the client is actually someone they want to work with.

“Freelancers don’t just have to take work because it’s in front of them,” says Paul Jarvis, a freelance web designer-turned-founder of The Creative Class, which educates other freelancers. “They can screen and evaluate clients to see if it’s the type of work they want to be known for and the client understands and values their expertise.”

Not only can they evaluate prospects, but they should. Otherwise, working with an ill-suited client who wasn’t properly vetted can take longer and add unnecessary stress and possibly resentment on both sides. “If you ignore warning signs early on, you’re going to pay for it later,” cautions Jake Poinier, author at DoctorFreelance.com, freelance writer and author of The Smooth-Sailing Freelancer.

Here, three experts share their strategies for screening clients.

If you’re designing a new website for a client or writing for their blog, you’ll obviously need to understand the current state of their website or blog. “I tend to just see how they currently show up online, what they’re doing now, how they show up on social,” Jarvis says. An outdated website isn’t necessary a turnoff to Jarvis, because after all, that’s why they hire him.

While you’re at it, don’t limit your research to the client’s own website. Also check if the company has unresolved complaints with the Better Business Bureau or complaints on forums or sites frequented by other freelancers, such as WriterWeekly.com’s Whispers & Warnings (for writers) or forums or professional groups focused on the specific type of creative work you do.

“Are they going thru bankruptcy? [Do they] have trouble paying their freelancers on time?” asks Michelle Goodman, longtime freelancer and author of My So-Called Freelance Life. One or two complaints (especially if they’re not recent) may not be cause for concern, but repeated posts from vendors about late payments or by unhappy customers who couldn’t get their concerns resolved could be a major red flag.