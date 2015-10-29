Three Customer-Experience Lessons Most Startups Overlook

If that’s you, let yourself off the hook a little. Your own business won’t succeed simply because it’s got a good idea. Great concepts aren’t worth much if you can’t build an exceptional experience around them. In fact, a great customer experience is at the core of every successful business, and it’s especially critical for new businesses that don’t have the brand recognition or resources of the competitors they’re looking to go head to head with.

As a startup grows, it needs to continue delivering the same level of personalized attention to customers as it did from day one.

The best products and services on the market today share a few key ingredients of great customer experiences: They’re accessible from anywhere at any time, give real-time feedback, and offer frictionless payment. Any entrepreneur who internalizes these lessons maximizes their company’s chance for success in the long run.

“I mostly built stuff that I liked,” Mark Zuckerberg told The Washington Post when he was asked how he developed Facebook. It should go without saying, but entrepreneurs can get so focused on making the deal that they develop products they’re more interested in selling than they are in actually buying themselves.

On the flip side, of course, not every product you want as a consumer will be successful, and that’s where market research comes in. Personally, I’ve always wanted to buy spices packaged by the teaspoon or tablespoon, but there might not be a market need that can viably support such an idea. Building a company around a product you want to buy, backed by market research, is the first step towards identifying and understanding your target customers.