What Can I Do About My Boss Forcing Us To “Volunteer” For Company Events?

Career expert Alison Green (aka Ask A Manager) advises a reader who is receiving some not-so-subtle requests to work on the weekend.

Recently, and with little notice, my boss and our PR person have issued mails calling for volunteers for events outside of working hours.

The emails are usually something like this:

“I strongly recommend you consider to volunteer for the chat booth this weekend. Have a good Friday!”

“Leadership is something that is taken into account during evaluations. I think volunteering for the annual shoelace knitting competition shows leadership. Not volunteering, however, does not show leadership.”

Those aren’t exact wordings, but they capture the tone of “volunteer or else.”

I suppose they can’t say, outright, that attendance is mandatory, or it would be an item that went onto job descriptions, and they don’t want to give anyone ammunition to bid for a raise or promotion.

However, there are a few things going on lately that make this even more frustrating:

These mandatory volunteer requests have very little warning time and are coming during one of the busiest times of our year. My boss and the PR person are, of course, exempt from volunteering. They haven’t shown up to one such event, but demand . . . sorry . . . request with utmost severity that others give their time. These demands are frequently fielded by the same few people, and that strikes me as unfair. They have started “strongly” suggesting that we donate money to various charities/events.

Adding insult to injury, I’ve been around long enough to know that minimal effort is rewarded exactly the same as those who are being coerced into giving up their weekends.

What do you do with a boss who uses thinly veiled threats to “encourage a spirit of volunteering,” but never outright requires attendance?

And since I’m exempt, couldn’t he just out-and-out require I (or anyone) attend? Why wouldn’t he just say, “Sally, Mark, John, Joe, see you at the tree-hugging ceremony on Sunday. It’s your job”? Why all the carefully worded mails?