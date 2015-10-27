How Microsoft And ThyssenKrupp’s Elevator Tech Saves Office Workers Years Of Waiting

A Columbia University study found that New York office workers spent a collective 5.9 years riding in elevators–and 16.6 years waiting for elevators. And that was just in 2010.

Some of that downstairs time is thanks to out-of-service elevators under repair, but if we can socially engineer highway flow, why not do the same for elevators? Both can be helped by connecting elevators to the cloud and making them smarter, say the practical people at the German mechanical products company ThyssenKrupp. So not long ago ThyssenKrupp partnered with Microsoft’s Azure enterprise cloud platform to introduce the MAX, an elevator extension to bring the technology into the Internet of Things. With MAX installed, ThyssenKrupp says in its press release, New York City office workers could get back a cumulative eight years of free time.

ThyssenKrupp is launching MAX today, extending offers to install the system on elevators it services (both the 1.2 million ThyssenKrupp-built elevators worldwide and third-party elevators). At an announcement today at a midtown Manhattan Westin hotel, Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of ThyssenKrupp, said it has “a couple hundred test installations in Seattle, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain.” That could change: The company services elevators in major skyscrapers all over the world, including One World trade Center in New York City, the Metro Sao Paulo in Brazil, and the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, to name a few. In the 18-month launch period the company aims to connect some 180,000 units in the U.S. and Europe before becoming available to 80% of elevators across all continents in two years. And if conversion happens, it will happen fast: MAX can be installed in about 15 minutes. ThyssenKrupp is playing the long game: When 70% of the world’s population lives in cities by 2050, any moment we can shave off commuting is another we can spend living.

Instead of delivering a brand-new elevator, ThyssenKrupp’s MAX is a box that costs “less than an iPad” and attaches to existing elevators. The MAX keeps tabs on the elevator’s vitals so it can send maintenance calls when it senses parts wearing out and, once enough data is collected, make data models that set up maintenance calls before parts break. That maintenance data is routed through Microsoft’s Azure platform, but so is usage data: In time, ThyssenKrupp’s own data scientists will create algorithms that anticipate usage to streamline elevator usage and eliminate elevator blockage at rush hour.

Sound too dramatic for the humble elevator? Consider that elevators are the most-used transportation system–period. Those 16.6 years New Yorkers spent in elevators in 2010 are hours they aren’t working or living their lives. By tracking elevator usage, patterns emerge, and building managers can change usage to minimize time wasted.

“If you have a high-rise commercial building and everyone starts at 8 a.m., everyone is overloading the elevator banks,” says Schierenbeck. “You could set half an elevator bank of six units to go to company A and have the other six go to company B or even schedule lunchtime differently. It’s a little like the congested parts of cities and in highways, where smaller traffic lights let one or two cars onto the highway at rush hour. It’s the same concept.”