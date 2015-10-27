Munchery Launches On-Demand Meal Kits To Compete With Plated And Blue Apron

Munchery , an on-demand meal startup, wants to take a bite out of another growing market: the meal-kit business .

The company is launching “Ready-to-Cook Meals” on Tuesday. Instead of fully prepared, chef-created dishes, these kits include a recipe for an entree or a dessert and the pre-portioned ingredients required to make it. The promise is that people will be able to “cook” dinner in under 15 minutes.

Blue Apron, Plated, and HelloFresh all provide similar meal kits, but they do so on a subscription basis. Munchery’s version will take advantage of the on-demand delivery structure it already has in place. The option will launch first in San Francisco, but “will expand soon” to Munchery’s other locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle.

Related: The $5 Billion Battle For The American Dinner Plate

