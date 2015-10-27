What To Say At Networking Events To Eliminate Awkward Moments

Networking. Just thinking about it makes many people nervous. Meet, shake hands, pitch yourself/your business/your idea, ask some questions, repeat, until you’ve made connections with everyone who could potentially help you reach your next goal.

Here’s how to make it less anxiety-ridden and more productive:

One of the secrets to successful networking, or any social interaction from conferences to cocktails, is to prepare ahead of time. Figuring out who you’d like to talk to and perfecting your elevator speech are just as important as knowing to ask for an introduction and how to draw others out.

But sometimes the best-laid plans go awry. Someone wants to talk to you in-depth about themselves/their career/their hobbies despite your best efforts to disengage. Or you might latch on to someone or some tidbit of conversation much longer than you should, because you don’t know how to move on. For the latter, it’s hard to overstate the influence of biology.

We are programmed to use communication as a tool to survive and thrive. The problem is that science also tells us that we prefer to be the one doing the talking. People spend 60% of their conversations talking about themselves, and it’s even worse on social media, where we spend 80% of our time talking about ourselves. The reason, researchers found, was that it just feels good. So much so that Harvard psychologists discovered that individuals were willing to give up money for the opportunity to disclose information about themselves.

That’s when Dorie Clark, author of Stand Out, who teaches at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, says it’s time to learn some strategies to ensure that you won’t be the person who transforms from business professional to blowhard in the space of a few minutes. Writing in Harvard Business Review, Clark says there are four ways to keep the conversation flowing.

Visual cues often play a big part in our first impressions of people. Their posture and gestures inform our opinions as to whether they are trustworthy or not, or if they are warm and cooperative.