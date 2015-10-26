Dressed To Kill: Every Bond Girl Outfit Collected In One Infographic

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the women the patriarchy encourages us to call Bond Girls is their delightfully dumb names. Whether it’s Pussy Galore, Octopussy, or the equally improbably Dr. Christmas Jones, apparently James Bond can only be distracted/seduced by the most conspicuous people on the planet. The other most striking element of Bond Girls is that they are often deadly sirens, luring men in with their charms and then, at least in the case of Goldeneye’s Xenia Onatopp, crushing windpipes with their thighs. A new infographic takes a close look at every Bond Girl’s main weapon of misdirection: her slinky outfit.

Created by London-based marketing agency, Big Group, Iconic Bond Girl Outfits brings together the most memorable garments our hero’s lovers/would-be killers have donned over the years. Looking through it all reveals the style evolution in seduction-gear over the past half-century or so, while also revealing how some things never change (Jinx’s bathing suit in Die Another Die, 2002, looks exactly the same as, ugh, Honey Ryder’s number from Dr. No, 1962.) Although the infographic does include dresses from the forthcoming SPECTRE, you’ll have to see it in theaters this November to know if there are dresses not shown in the trailer that is gorgeous enough to distract a certain spy to death. (Admittedly, not likely.)

Let us know your favorites in the comments below.

[via Visual.ly]