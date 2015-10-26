This Lenin Statue Has Been Transformed Into Darth Vader, Merging Empires

“Your powers are weak, old man,” is what Darth Vader famously said to Obi-wan Kenobi when the pair tangled in Star Wars. Perhaps the former Jedi would say the same thing to V.I. Lenin now, though, as his form has just subsumed an old Lenin sculpture—you know, if he weren’t a fictional character and if Lenin were still alive.

Dictator-based hypotheticals have been in vogue the last few days, ever since New York Times Magazine posed a question about whether readers would consider killing Baby Hitler. (Ugh, the worst part about going back in time to kill baby Hitler is when you return to the present and everybody says “Who?” but you still killed a baby.) A new project, however takes dictator thought experiments in a different direction, by begging the question: would V.I. Lenin and Darth Vader maybe have bro’d down together?

Russia-based sculptor Alexander Milov recently transformed a statue of Lenin in Odessa, Ukraine into one commemorating Vader. The statue had been scheduled for decommunization by president Petro Poroshenko, but now it’s a Wi-Fi-enabled ode to an entirely different empire. It’s eerie how the statues posture conveys the same level of authority and menace whether it’s lording dominion over the people of Russia or the Rebel Alliance in space.

[via Bored Panda]