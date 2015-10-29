AppleTV’s Key To Changing Media Could Be Hidden In Photo Remote

Storehouse–the award-winning photo sharing app for iPhone and iPad–is now out for the new, app-enabled Apple TV. Bundled with a new iPhone app called Photo Remote, it allows anyone on your Wi-Fi network to share images and videos from their phone onto your TV.

In brief, that sounds like another boring slide show app. But in practice, it’s more like a Slack channel or meme-laden message board, playing out in real time in your office or living room. Because any piece of media you have stored on your phone, or you shoot right then, can appear instantly on the big screen.

And so you can imagine Storehouse with Photo Remote doing something simple–like projecting the crowdsourced images of someone’s wedding reception, placing photos of the couple cutting the cake on the wall right as they cut it–to something far more weird–like allowing you to troll someone’s vacation slides by tossing your best ugly selfie on the screen.

Both of these possibilities are equally feasible, which is the sort of strange, uncharted territory that happens when the private contents of our phone can suddenly live in a communal space.

“The TV is the only digital screen that’s designed for multiple people to look at at once, so it brings in social in a very different stance than we’re use to with phones, PCs, or iPads, where you show someone your screen for a little while,” explains Mark Kawano, founder of Storehouse. And this update is bound to change our behavior. “Since we’ve been playing with it internally, we’re seeing more photos and videos we hadn’t seen before. It’s one of these things where there hasn’t been the right social thing: you don’t want to text someone some of your dog videos, but when the screen is [just] on, you can start playing around with it.”

Furthermore, whatever you and your friends toss onto that screen can be saved as a Storehouse story. It’ll kick out a URL for you to save for yourself or tweet out to the greater Internet. It’s a fascinating evolution of media sharing. Today, a photo you took on your own might just become something you’d post yourself on Instagram. A photo you took at a party through Storehouse + Photo Remote would become a media installation would come to life at that party. But then, whatever shared thing you’ve built with others in the real world can be fed back online. The media is hopping from private to collaborative to shared, from one screen to a shared screen to many private screens again. Things get, in short, wonderfully murky.