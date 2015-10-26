You Have One Day To Get Behind-The-Scenes “Spectre” Footage On Snapchat

You have 24 hours to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the new, upcoming James Bond flick Spectre, after that, the Snapchat messages will self-destruc–okay, maybe not that dramatic, but they will be gone. A distant memory, like so many Bond one-night stands.

Sony Pictures took to Snapchat Discover earlier today with a special Spectre channel that will be available for 24 hours, serving up behind-the-scenes footage from the new Bond film, including images and videos, as well as interviews with director Sam Mendes, various producers and cast members like Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Monica Bellucci, and Lea Seydoux. If you can’t be bothered to find it on Snapchat, check out the compilation video above.

Snapchat users in select regions will also have access to a special Spectre geofilter on the film’s opening day, October 26 in the U.K., and on November 6 in the U.S. and Canada.