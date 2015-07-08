Madame Paulette’s Fashion Ambulance Sprints To The Rescue

When the leading fashion designers, starlets, and world leaders have a couture emergency, they all head to the same place: Madame Paulette, a high-end cleaning and tailoring empire on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. President John Mahdessian has the final say on caring for the world’s most treasured pieces, from Elvis Presley’s white jumpsuit to Princess Diana’s gowns to the furniture that once belonged to King Louis XVI. And with the help of his Fashion Ambulance, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter upfitted into a top-of-the-line mobile repair center, he’s able to take Madame Paulette’s services to the most exclusive runway shows and parties New York City has to offer.

You have a reputation for being the very best at what you do. What puts Madame Paulette a notch above other tailoring companies?

When you have a gown that gets damaged with red wine, or a dress where the colors start bleeding, where most people would say, “This is lost to fashion history,” we’re actually able to restore it to the original condition. It’s like being the one surgeon in the world who can do an operation that most people couldn’t fathom doing.

Your Fashion Ambulance has developed an incredible reputation. Why was it important to add the mobile element?

During Fashion Week, we’re inundated with designers that have last-minute emergencies. We set up our Mercedes-Benz Sprinter outside of fashion shows so that the designers or the VIPs can walk in and receive our services right there. We outfit them with a beautiful terrycloth robe and slippers, and then they literally stroll out as if nothing ever happened.