3 Fundraising Mistakes First-Time Startup Founders Make

When founders realize that they need to raise money, many react like someone falling backward off a cliff: They find whatever’s in front of them and grab on like hell. The lure of instant cash and fear of the unknown distort founders’ vision, so they begin to treat their relational networks like a series of slot machines to be pulled. Know which machines pay out, discover the right ways to play, and eventually you’ll hit the jackpot.

The lure of instant cash and fear of the unknown distort founders’ vision.

When their immediate networks turn up empty, or if they’re too ashamed to ask people they know to invest their own personal savings, many founders start looking for institutional money—venture capitalists, bankers, and established funds. Although a very small percentage of startups meet the criteria for this kind of financing, many founders seek them out because they’re so much more visible, the process for applying appears straightforward, and there’s a certain aura of cool that comes from “going out for VC.”

Months later, having been strung along by a half-dozen responses like “come back to me when you have a lead investor” and hundreds of unanswered emails, the founders fold their hands and admit defeat, telling themselves that it just must not have been the right opportunity, never realizing they were toast from the beginning.

Lost in the moment, founders can often get caught by three seemingly obvious snares during what’s known as the “road show”—the weeks, months, or years an entrepreneur spends raising money.

Many entrepreneurs assume that money is the most important resource their venture needs. It is actually relationships—the vital connections between the right people who have the right resources—that have the greatest impact on a startup’s chance for long-term success. Cash burns up faster than you can imagine, but reputation endures. Cash is likely to be the least valuable asset you accrue on a road show.