The Secrets Of Uber’s Mysterious Surge Pricing Algorithm, Revealed

Most people who use Uber know they may pay more for a ride on a rainy winter evening than on a sunny summer’s day. Uber’s use of dynamic surge pricing–its practice of charging more when demand for rides is higher than the supply of cars–is now famous (or infamous, if you are someone who paid hundreds of dollars for a New Year’s Eve lift.) Other industries, even Disney’s theme parks, are copying the model . And the entire selling point of would-be competitor ride hailing companies is that they’re surcharge-free.

Uber says it uses surge pricing to create the most efficient market and maximize the number of rides it can provide (Lyft also uses a similar system). But no one outside the company knows how Uber’s surge pricing actually works–it isn’t public with details of how it sets prices moment by moment in a given neighborhood or city. And because no one can see the prices others are getting, neither riders nor drivers know whether they’re actually getting a fair deal or whether Uber is manipulating the system to pad profits. It’s basically the “trust us” approach to pricing.

“Uber has all the information, and it’s making decisions about prices. Whether its interest is the same as the customers and the drivers isn’t something we know,” says Northeastern University researcher Christo Wilson.

Wilson, who specializes in “auditing” algorithms, and two Northeastern colleagues set out to reverse engineer how Uber’s surge pricing works in two cities–San Francisco and Manhattan–over the course of four weeks. In a paper being presented at a conference in Tokyo this week, they described how they mimicked 43 Uber customers using the app and also used Uber’s public interface for software developers to reconstruct what the company’s pricing system looks like behind the scenes.

Uber’s pricing algorithm is generally “fair,” they found, in the sense that it’s based on the laws and supply and demand and doesn’t seem to arbitrarily jack up the price. (An exception was a few, brief price “jitters” that the researchers uncovered. When they reported their findings to the company, Uber said they’d found a bug in the code and fixed it quickly.) Moreover, that system is responsive–surge prices seemed to be recalculated every five minutes. But their findings also indicated to them that surge pricing didn’t always work as intended.

“The system is truthful, but it’s not clear if it’s having the desired effect,” Wilson says. They estimated that ride demand dropped off when prices increased, but there was seemingly only a “weak” bump in car supply. In other words, drivers weren’t rushing to respond to higher prices. (One uncertainty in their analysis is that they couldn’t know if they were seeing every car in an area, though they tried to account for this by how they spaced out their fake customers.)

Even if Uber is playing by its rules–it’s still setting the rules. And Wilson thinks the public might want to know what those rules are. By virtually “placing” the GPS coordinates of the fake apps in a grid around each city, the researchers found that most surge periods last less than 10 minutes (and the majority less than five).