Twitter Is Already Pumping Ads Into Moments

Twitter is raring to monetize its new Moments feature , it seems: Starting this weekend, the company is introducing native advertising to the section, which curates tweets about newsworthy topics as they unfold. According to Bloomberg , Twitter will offer advertisers a dedicated Moments channel that will stay live for 24 hours.

“Promoted Moments will have all the features of a Moment you see right now, and instead of curators creating the moment, it’ll be a brand,” Matt Derella, Twitter’s VP of revenue for North America, told Bloomberg. “The real estate they get is going to be really prominently displayed.”

The new film Creed, a spinoff of the Rocky franchise, has been allotted the first Promoted Moments slot.

Twitter created Moments in an effort to compete with Facebook and Snapchat, both of which have become media platforms in their own right and have had no issue attracting users or advertisers. When Moments was first rumored earlier this year under the moniker “Project Lightning,” it was widely seen as a necessary move for the social network, which has long struggled to bring in new users and make a case for why they should use Twitter.

The company will announce its quarterly earnings next week; the introduction of Promoted Moments should help counteract discussions of decreased revenue and slow user growth.

