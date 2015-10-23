ESPN Pulls Videos From YouTube Due To Terms Of Upcoming Paid Tier

ESPN has started pulling some of its video content from YouTube , just days after the video-sharing site announced its paid, ad-free tier called YouTube Red . ESPN content that has already been uploaded to YouTube are now marked as private, and ESPN-owned properties like Grantland have switched over to the network’s proprietary player.

The change was first noticed at Grantland, when the site’s video content was suddenly taken down from its YouTube channel:

The decision to remove ESPN content from YouTube was due to a specific “rights conflict” with the sports network; ESPN parent company Disney has agreed to make the rest of its content available on YouTube’s paid tier. “Disney has signed the agreement for YouTube Red, but ESPN is not part of the subscription service at launch due to rights and legal issues,” YouTube told The Verge in a statement.

Disney is launching a subscription service of its own, DisneyLife, in foreign markets starting this November, and it will directly compete with YouTube’s new offering.

[via The Verge]