These Are The Best Places In The U.S. For Women-Owned Businesses

The close of Women’s Small Business Month is a good time to take stock of the state of women-owned firms in the U.S.

As we know from a previous report from National Women’s Business Council, there were 9.9 million women-owned businesses, or 36% of all nonfarm businesses, according to the most recent U.S. Census data count in 2012. That represents a 27.5% increase from five years prior.

Although these businesses generated $1.6 trillion in profits, which exceeded the rate of revenue growth businesses helmed by men, it’s still challenging for women to start their own firms. A 2014 Senate Committee report on small business and entrepreneurship found that there are significant barriers to women’s entrepreneurship. Chief among them: Women don’t have fair access to capital. Only 4% of the total dollar value of all small business loans goes to women entrepreneurs. Other hurdles include getting equal access to federal contracts and getting relevant business training and counseling.

There are some bright spots. Nerdwallet, a financial advice and tools site, took on the task to find the 10 best places for women to launch a business.

To do this, Nerdwallet analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau’s survey of business owners and its American Community survey, as well as data from the Small Business Administration. Then they scored cities based on three criteria:

Business climate -45% of the overall score

This includes average revenue per business, percentage of firms with paid employees, and the number of women-owned businesses per 100 residents.

Local economic health -25% of the overall score

This includes median annual income for women, that median compared with men, and unemployment rates.