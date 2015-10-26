Behold: The Floating Vacation Retreat Of Your Maritime Dreams

What if a meandering river, a pristine lake, or an expansive sea was your front yard? The Portuguese design firm GoFriday wants to make reaching that goal a little bit easier with its modular design for a floating home that can be transported nearly anywhere in the world.

Thanks to its modular design, the Floatwing fits into two shipping containers—furniture and all. Starting at a 300-square-foot studio, buyers can customize the size up to about 560-square-foot, three-bedroom configuration and choose precisely how tricked out the finished product should be. In terms of the technical bona fides, there’s the option to add outboard motors that’ll propel the house at about three knots (roughly 3.5 mph), solar panels, and on-board wastewater treatment.

Inside, the house is like a jewel box with floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen outfitted with built-in appliances, and the whole thing is clad in blonde wood. Naturally, it’s surrounded with plenty of decking. Sure, the search for a dream home is rooted more in aspiration than attainability—but it certainly doesn’t hurt to ogle some eye candy.