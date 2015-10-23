The Trailer For Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” Is Darker Than Anything Marvel Has Done Yet

For a connected superhero universe designed, at least in part, to sell toys and Halloween costumes to kids, Marvel’s taken some risks before. It banked a major blockbuster on the world’s willingness to respect the emotional journey of a raccoon, it built its summer plans this year around a heist movie with an ex-con superhero called Ant-Man, and it’s kept Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on the air for three seasons despite the show being objectively terrible. But it’s never gone anywhere near as risky as it’s going in the new Netflix series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones. That much is very, very clear from the show’s trailer, which is the creepiest and most intense thing Marvel has ever put on film in its prized cinematic universe.

Jessica Jones tells the story of a failed superhero-turned-private investigator (played by Krysten Ritter) who helps the people of her neighborhood (for a fee) while she recovers from a deep personal trauma. Marvel’s been coy about the nature of that trauma–while readers of the early 2000’s comic book series Alias, which the show is based on, have wondered if the show would go as dark as the book got–until the release of the trailer. Now, though, the full extent of the haunting plot appears to be clear: the show will center around Jessica’s struggle to deal with the return of a mysterious man named Kilgrave (played by Dr. Who’s charming David Tennant) with the power to make anyone who hears his voice do what he says–a talent she learned that he possessed firsthand. Full of imagery that’s more disturbing than all of the battered bodies and bloody battles that Netflix and Marvel showed in Daredevil, the trailer for Jessica Jones offers a glimpse of a world full of people with super powers (including a look at Mike Colter as fan favorite character Luke Cage aka Power Man) that can–and does–go very, very wrong.