Find Your Inspiration With The Swiss Style Color Picker

German designer Fabian Burghardt has created the Swiss Style Color Picker as an online tool to help designers find inspiring color combos. Just load the site, and the Swiss Color Picker will give you a wide range of interesting color combos, arrayed in an abstract geometric pattern of multicolored cubes. If you see a color you like, just click to copy its hexadecimal color value. Refresh for more color combos. Easy peasy.

Check it out here.