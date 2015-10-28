What Happened When I Said Yes To Everything For A Week

A few exhales after my personal commitment to stop overscheduling myself, my editor presented me with a new challenge: Say yes to everything for one week. Starting the challenge straightaway, I excitedly agreed. From coffee breaks to spontaneous concerts, freelance gigs to free services, I was going to be the ultimate yes-woman. A dream colleague, a zealous friend, a super-helpful girlfriend, and potentially, a frazzled, overscheduled mess. I wrote “YES” on my hand so I wouldn’t forget, switched my brain into max-enthusiasm mode, and got started.

Monday alone was a doozy, by far the most invite-packed of the week—an extra coffee break that I certainly didn’t need (but enjoyed nonetheless), a networking happy hour, a press screening of Room, a concert that night at Radio City Music Hall, a book club, a ghostwriting job, a free salon service, and a non-specific open invitation to do pottery with a friend. All things that I likely would have said “yes” to anyway, I was ardent in my acceptance in all of the above—except the movie screening. (I valued the assignment, but not enough to give myself nightmares for a week.)

As the week wore on, I found myself continuing with the assignment while forgetting I was even doing it. Extra tasks at work? Of course! The opportunity to spend a day working in the HarperCollins booth at New York Comic Con? Absolutely. (P.S. Come visit me on Friday!) One of the things I did notice, however, was the volume of invitations that fell into a grey category. “We must chill soon!” friends declared. “This looks kind of interesting?” they typed alongside forwarded event invites. Facebook invitations were directed towards me—and 50 other people. Do these count as things I need to say “yes” to? They certainly don’t expect me to show up, do they? Is this even an invitation at all?

Our obsession with making very vague, very cancellable plans was on full display. It seemed that even my most solid social invitations were tentative. (They were, as several people later cancelled, even if they were the ones extending the offer.) Even if I responded with an enthusiastic, “Yes, let’s go!” or “Yes, just pick a day and I’ll be there!” the appointment was at risk of actually occurring. If you’ve watched Aziz Ansari’s stand-up special on Netflix (and you should), you’ve seen this phenomenon explained in the simplest terms: “We’re all part of the rudest, flakiest group of people ever. If you’re alive right now and you have a phone, you’re a rude, shitty person.” You might think it’s an overstatement . . . until you read your text conversations from the last few times you tried to make plans with someone. You’ll see a string of maybes, finagling, rescheduling, and flakiness by both parties. “No one wants to commit to shit, because they’re terrified that something better is going to come along,” he observed.

