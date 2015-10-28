Would You Sue Your Company For Better Paternity Leave? This Guy Did . . . And Won

Let’s say your paychecks don’t come from one of the 50 Best Places to Work for New Dads , and the pending birth of your kid is going to be a whole lot more stressful thanks to a lousy (or nonexistent) paternity leave. You could do what every guy before you has likely done: Take whatever vacation you’ve banked and hope everyone is healthy and happy by the time you have to go back. Or, you could sue the bastards.

That’s what Josh Levs, fatherhood columnist for CNN and resident dad on the HLN show Raising America, did. With a third child on the way, Levs was shocked to discover that CNN’s paternity leave was bass-ackwards: 10 weeks paid for any parent except the biological father, who only got two. The subsequent lawsuit, which he details in his new book All In: How Our Work-First Culture Fails Dads, Families, and Businesses—and How We Can Fix It Together, made national headlines and resulted in Time Warner (CNN’s parent) revamping their entire paid parental leave policy.

If you want to play hardball, Levs has the game plan and the results to back it up. He got himself (and all the other biological dads) six weeks of paid leave, and he even got biological moms another two paid weeks. But even more impressive is what he didn’t get: fired. So, before you call a lawyer, read this.

On paper, Time Warner’s leave policy—before Levs called bullshit on it—seemed absurd. “Under their policy, anyone could get 10 paid weeks to stay at home and take care of a new baby, except a man who used his own male biology to impregnate a mom,” he says. “If we put my baby up for adoption and some other guy adopted her, he would get 10 paid weeks. If we’d used a sperm donor, I would get 10 paid weeks. If we’d used a surrogate, I would get 10 paid weeks. But because I did it the old-fashioned way with my wife, I’m literally the only kind of parent who couldn’t get the 10 paid weeks.”

But what’s absurd on paper is actually pretty standard in corporate America. If your company’s leave policy sucks, you might have the same just cause that Levs did.

CNN’s policy seemed so ridiculous to Levs that he initially thought it was a mistake, so he brought it to the attention of HR. Upon realizing it was, in fact, that ridiculous, he pled a case for change—all the way to the CEO—to no avail.

Say to them, ‘Hey, these competitors are doing this, this, and this, and it’s working out well for them.’ Have those conversations.

Levs’ book is all about the vicious cycle of our “work-first culture,” in which the decision-makers he was lobbying were the least likely to empathize with him, precisely because they’re most likely to have sacrificed work-life balance to get where they are. They may be legitimately unaware that their employees increasingly expect a different model from their employers, which is why he advocates trying to help them see the light before bringing in the lawyers.