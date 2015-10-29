How One Company Made Millions From Employee Complaints

It’s Friday, and you’ve got some paperwork to do. But instead of filling out an expense report, you’ve been invited to complain about what’s bugging you in your workplace.

Forget positive thinking and making the best of what annoys you. Melbourne, Australia-based Appster, an app and game development and consulting firm, has been asking employees what they really think. According to co-CEO Mark McDonald, each week, employees receive an email asking them a series of questions, such as how happy they are this week, and whether they’d recommend Appster to friends as a place to work. If the score is low, they are prompted with questions like, “What are we doing that’s stupid this week?” or “What would you change if you were CEO of the company?” Employees are encouraged to be frank about what’s bugging them.

“It gives [employees] an opportunity to sit down and think that stuff through and be heard. Those are issues that we always encourage our managers to respond to pretty quickly,” McDonald says.

It’s an unorthodox concept—and one that probably needs to be used carefully, says management consultant Supriya Desai, founder of Desai Transformation, LLC, a corporate strategy and execution consulting firm. She says that follow-through is essential, otherwise inviting criticism may ring false and damage employee trust.

“I think that venting can be really productive, and it could be useful to the extent that management is capable of turning emotion into some kind of constructive conversation about how to approach the situation differently,” she says. However, there is also risk in asking employees to ruminate on the negative, which isn’t often hard to find.

To circumvent these challenges, Appster managers meet with employees frequently and discuss problems that arise. McDonald says that’s been increasingly important as the company has scaled quickly—from two employees in 2011 to more than 300 in 2015. To keep the focus from being entirely negative, employees are also asked to give shout-outs to employees who are doing a great job or living the company’s values, he says. The questions are a combination of what’s going right and what’s not, so the focus doesn’t elicit a purely negative response.

Complaining about individuals also isn’t encouraged, since that’s typically not productive, McDonald says. If it’s a personal beef, employees are encouraged to work it out, engaging a manager if necessary. In addition, if you raise an issue, you’re often going to be asked to be part of the solution. The follow-up meeting to discuss the problem focuses on specifics—why they feel the culture is bad or the system isn’t working—and then an employee might be asked to spend a few hours mapping out his or her suggestions to make it better. That gives employees a voice and makes them feel like their opinions and contributions matter, he says.