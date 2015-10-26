How To Accurately Judge Someone’s Intelligence

What is the essence of intelligence? Answers vary, but it comes down to how well you adapt to your environment—to the degree of skill and ingenuity you bring to that challenge. And in a world dominated by abstract concepts, complex systems, and symbolic information overload—a circumstance that wasn’t true for our Neanderthal ancestors—it’s no surprise that this ability is closely linked with reasoning speed, learning potential, and knowledge. In other words, intelligence is the capacity to problem solve by finding patterns and connecting ideas faster and better than others. The question is, What’s the best way to measure it?

Although most people hate IQ tests, few psychological findings are as conclusive as the correlation between IQ test scores on one hand and academic performance, job performance, and career success on the other.

Scoring highly on an IQ test can forecast significantly higher success levels in all areas of life. In fact, even though IQ tests were initially designed to predict only school achievement, more than a century’s worth of scientific research has shown they’re also predictive of other, seemingly nonintellectual achievements, like better, longer, and happier romantic relationships, creative and artistic talents, socioeconomic status, and even health and longevity. IQ tests have even been found to predict a person’s life expectancy as well as personality traits like self-control, prudence, and risk taking.

It only takes a few minutes after meeting someone for most of us to judge how smart, competent, or quick-witted we think they are.

So while environmental and other factors play a role in all these things–and correlation doesn’t mean causality–there’s still arguably no single better way to measure someone’s adaptability potential (especially relative to others in similar circumstances) than through an IQ test.

That’s not to say that IQ tests are the only way to measure intelligence. In fact, we make informal inferences about others’ intelligence all the time, even after short interactions. It only takes a few minutes after meeting someone for most of us to judge how smart, competent, or quick-witted we think they are. After that point, we’re generally reluctant to change our initial views even after seeing solid contrary evidence. Psychologists have found there really is no second chance for a first good impression.