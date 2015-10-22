Google Says Mobile Search Has Surpassed Desktop Search

The words at the top of the press release seem strange: “Alphabet Announces Third Quarter 2015 Results of Google.”

Indeed, the company formerly known as Google—which reorganized in August under an umbrella organization called Alphabet—reported quarterly earnings for the first time Thursday. However, Alphabet will not have results for a full period under the new structure until the fourth quarter.

At its fourth-quarter earnings report, which will take place in January 2016, Alphabet will report both the results of Google’s core businesses and Alphabet results, which it will refer to as “other bets,” said CFO Ruth Porat. Those other bets will include the performances of initiatives like the company’s energy efforts, its Nest division, its X skunkworks, and its investment services.

Porat also said that in future quarters, earnings reports will disclose revenue, profitability, and capital expenditures for both Google and Alphabet.

Google now has six services that each has more than a billion users.

For this last quarter as a unified Google, the company reported revenues of $18.7 billion and revenue growth of 13% year-over-year. It said paid clicks during Q3 were up 23% year-over-year, but that cost-per-click had dropped 11% over the same period.