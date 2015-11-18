This “Emergency Floor” Turns Old Shipping Pallets Into Better Refugee Shelters

Refugee camps might lack a lot, but they usually have an abundance of one thing: shipping pallets that get trashed. Now a new social enterprise is using those pallets to make floors for emergency shelters.

Many refugees still live in shelters that are basically tents, with dirt floors that can spread disease or lead to hypothermia when people living in cold climates have to sleep on the ground. With an unprecedented number of refugees living in camps today, aid organizations often can’t afford to provide anything more.

Discarded pallets help offset the cost of the new flooring system. The design, called Emergency Floor, uses modular plastic tiles that fit exactly over standard pallets, creating a raised platform that keeps emergency shelters cleaner and warmer. Shipping and warehousing is easy, because the bulkiest part of the design is already on-site.

“We’ve been working on this issue for over three years now and have gone through countless design iterations,” says Scott Austin Key, co-founder of Good Works Studio, who created the new flooring system with fellow architect Sam Brisendine. “The more we learned about why the need for flooring isn’t being addressed, the more we learned that these cash-strapped organizations would like to provide it, there were just no tenable solutions from a financial perspective. We knew to solve this problem meant starting with a low price point.”

It’s a much-needed alternative. Tarps, which easily snag and tear, don’t last long, and refugees often repurpose them to fix leaky roofs or expand their living space. Slabs of concrete, which cost more and don’t work well in cold climates, aren’t allowed at some camps. When Ikea tried to bring its flatpack refugee shelters to Lebanon, they were told they looked “too much like real houses.”

“Concrete pads are a luxury in some camps, but most governments won’t allow them,” says Key. “They resemble permanence and many host countries prefer to keep all provisions ‘temporary.'”

Right now, most refugees live without any kind of floor at all. “This is an unacceptable condition in any climate, but many of the world’s refugees live in climates that experience freezing ground temperatures in the winter time,” he says. “The combination of cold and freezing temperatures, and rain or snow, often result in tragic outcomes.”