This Building Doesn’t Need A/C: The Building Itself Is An Air Conditioner

If they weren’t so necessary, you wouldn’t choose to build an air conditioning system inside a large building. With endless ducting, they take up lots space, produce lots of noise, and cost a lot.

So developers and architects should be pretty happy with Ben Bronsema’s idea for a building that has no electric air conditioning at all.

In his long career in the Netherlands, Bronsema has designed and installed many large AC systems–in government ministry buildings, airport terminals, and corporate headquarters. Then, in his seventies, he figured the whole thing was silly. He developed the concept of “Earth, Wind & Fire” system, which does the same thing as a traditional AC, but in a natural way, without electric fans.

“People in America don’t believe in air conditioning without fans. ‘Well that’s crazy, that can never work,’ they say. But it will work, and we have to show it will work,” says Bronsema, who completed a PhD on the design with Delft Institute of Technology in 2013.

An Amsterdam developer, the Dutch Green Company, plans to use Bronsema’s concept in a new hotel opening in that city in 2017. If the project goes ahead, it could become one of the world’s most energy-efficient buildings, the “first (nearly) zero-energy hotel,” the company says.

The system is based on the principle of a climate cascade. At the top, wind turbines bring air into a chute that runs right down through the building. As it enters, it’s sprayed by streams of water. At the foot of the cascade, the building distributes cooled air to the rooms. Then on the other side is a solar chimney, which, as it’s warmed by the sun, lifts heated air up and out of the building again.