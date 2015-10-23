Domino’s Achieves Peak Domino’s With A Custom-Built Pizza Delivery Car

Pizza delivery drivers are modern day cowboys. They ride into town, travel alone, and provide the services for which payment is rendered. These free-roaming heroes of the road, however, are forced to do the job in vehicles that are ill-suited to their purposes. The average 2002 Honda Civic is built to transport the driver, some passengers, and whatever room-temperature cargo they may have in the back–it’s not a mobile extension of the pizza kitchen from whence the pie came, ready to provide an experience as close to fresh-from-the-oven as possible. And the longer it takes for the pizza to be delivered–as 30-minutes-or-less campaigns are long gone–the more the imperfections of a 1997 Chevy Cavalier become clear.

Fortunately, Domino’s now has a new, purpose-built delivery vehicle. The DXP is a modified Chevy Spark designed via a crowdsourced design competition in partnership with agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky. Nearly a hundred Domino’s delivery drivers will be bringing pies quickly and efficiently to the homes of hungry consumers in a vehicle loaded with tactical innovations. In lieu of a back seat, the DXP has a customized warming oven with space for up to 80 pies, while the passenger seat has been replaced with compartments to hold drinks, dipping sauces, napkins, and more. Rather than force drivers to affix a big, magnetic placard atop their 1972 El Torino to declare that this is a working vehicle in the service of the Big D, the DXP has a Domino’s logo that lights up with “Out For Delivery” to alert other motorists that this particular vehicle is driven by a man on a mission.

Even otherwise difficult delivery tasks–identifying house numbers, spotting hazards like puddles and curbs, and more–are made easy through the DXP’s side-mounted light, shining a Domino’s logo onto the ground like it’s the friggin’ Batsignal. The brilliant little cars are even emblazoned on the side with custom decals, allowing its driver to identify that this particular machine is in use by Hiro “The Deliverator” Protagonist, or whatever science-fiction name the person guiding the DXP through the streets and to your house chooses to use.

With 97 DXPs on the road, your odds of receiving a pizza from someone equipped with such a machine are slim, but based largely on your location. (Nearly a third of the cars are in Texas, with California and Washington holding many others.) Domino’s has a full list of every store with a DXP, if you’re considering making your dining choice based on the potential of receiving your meal from a novelty car. Which, given how cool this thing is, seems like a pretty reasonable decision.