How Big Data Might Change The Way You Find A Job

Some things in the work landscape are slow to change. So it is with job hunting. People are forced to search for job postings using the same filters such as zip codes and titles that they were 20 years ago, argues Anthony Van Horne, founder of the site CareerLabs . The platform, designed for jobseekers to get inside information on the companies they’re applying to, is now officially launching after six months of live testing with stealth beta tests.

Van Horne says that the idea was born years ago during the financial crisis. At the time he was working at Goldman Sachs and teaching as an adjunct professor at NYU. “So many students were coming to me with anxiety,” he recalls, fearing their upcoming job searches wouldn’t yield employment, or that the jobs available wouldn’t be at companies that were a good fit for them.

If there was a platform to provide a transparent look into a company’s practices including management and compensation, as well as the more squishy areas like culture and work-life balance, and use those criteria to search for jobs instead, seekers could have a better picture of the business before they apply.

Now the recession has officially ended, and the job market is booming and twice as many employers are looking to fill jobs as there are applicants. Van Horne says the time has never been better to change the game for job seekers.

He also points to the New York Times’ expose of Amazon’s corporate culture. “Public perception is that it’s this extraordinary place to work,” he says. “And we found that’s not the case.”

The way CareerLabs works is simple: You sign up for free (you can use a Facebook or a LinkedIn profile) and start browsing job listings aggregated from other online job boards. CareerLabs layers in data on companies’ financial health and growth prospects, compensation, health care, career progression, culture, and management, among other criteria, to show candidates as full a picture of the business and its staff as possible.

Van Horne tells Fast Company that CareerLabs currently tracks and monitors 70% of all U.S. companies, which amounts to over 22 million organizations, and gathered some 10 million data points. He says that though basic service is free, subscription packages offer more filtering tools. For $19 per month, you get added information such as whether a company sponsors workers from other countries. For $49 per month, “you get very heavy analysis tools that can penetrate and determine the growth rate of a company,” for example.