From Resume Mistakes To The Science Of Solitude: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

Scott Bacon reviewed some 3 million resumes during his stint as a Google recruiter. In that time, he learned a thing or two about what works and what doesn’t. Two of Bacon’s pointers: Highlight six to 10 skills and proficiencies, and scrap that “objective” statement at the top.

This week, writer Jane Porter explained why “moments of solitude—even small ones—when self-imposed, intentional, and fully appreciated, can have profound effects on our productivity and creative thinking.”

Glassdoor crunched the latest numbers based on 600,000 user reviews of employers and ranked the top 25 professions for work-life balance. “Data scientist” and “SEO manager” top the list. Here’s why.

Out with the foosball table, in with mandatory vacation: This week we learned why, as one startup leader explains, “a new class of web 3.0 startups now embraces truly first-rate benefits, which might be giving them a leg up in a viciously competitive tech arena.”

Like it or not, we’re all brand managers—at least when it comes to our own professional personas. These are the seven characteristics to get straight when positioning yourself to succeed in the workplace.