Tailored For Apartment Dwellers, These Magic Carpets Morph Into Chairs

The challenge is as old as your pre-war, walk-up apartment: how do you squeeze a home’s worth of furniture into tiny quarters. Sam Linders , a recent graduate from the Design Academy Eindhoven, has a clever solution for seating in space-starved abodes: A mosaic carpet that transforms into seating in the blink of an eye.

The Wobble-Up, as she calls it, “shows flexibility and playfulness in a contemporary form for an adaptable living environment.” She came up with the idea because she prefers to sit on her carpet rather than her sofa while watching TV at home.

Linders made the carpets by weaving jersey fabric through a grid of mechanically punched plastic, kind of like large-scale embroidery. Velcro strips join the squares together to create an area rug or to fold them into seating.

Think of these as a much nicer, craft-oriented versions of the stadium chair.

