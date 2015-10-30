7 Strategies From Ghost Stories That Can Liven Up Your Presentations

There are few things more boring than sitting in a conference room listening to someone read bullet points off a slide. This is communication, perhaps, but a pale shade of what communication can be.

By contrast, consider the ghost story. Done right, a ghost story can entertain and educate, and “inspire a pleasing terror,” as ghost story writer M.R. James recommended in his early-20th-century musings on the topic. The good ghost-story teller has the audience rapt. Here are elements you can borrow to re-create that feeling in a business presentation.

“It has to be interesting,” says Elena Gormley, a writer, whose first post-college job was as a ghost tour guide in Savannah, Georgia. “There’s not a whole lot of ghost stories about haunted appliances.” Instead, you want universal human themes: love, loss, and primarily unfinished business. Indeed, all ghost stories are about unfinished business–haunting matters that keep the ghosts from their rest. If you don’t have a good story about your product or program and some unfinished matter it is addressing, go back to the drawing board until you do.

“The setting should be fairly familiar, and the majority of the characters and their talk such as you may meet or hear any day,” writes James. The key to a good ghost story is that the terror happened to normal people who were going about their normal business just like you. If it’s too fantastical, no one cares. So get to know your audience and touch on how your message is important to people like them.

Presenters often rush to cover all the material on their slides. A good ghost story, on the other hand, “needs some deliberateness in the telling,” writes James. Gormley reports that “with ghost stories, you play with volume and you play with distance.” Feel free to slow down, let some silences linger, and trust that your voice can do a lot. “You want the audience to be in the palm of your hand so you can move them around,” says Gormley.

You create the pictures the audience sees. Ghost stories need sinister settings, such as an old church, an abandoned house, a lonely road (where you only think you’re alone). Your story may be placed elsewhere, but use a minute at the beginning to describe the scenario, and then . . .

“You punch in with something a little more sinister,” says Gormley. Into this everyday world, you introduce something inexplicable, a problem, a big question planted in the audience’s mind.