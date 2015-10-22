IBM Tells A Blind Runner’s Compelling Story In New Cloud Services Ad

As anyone who’s ever tried to become a runner knows, it can be a pretty gruelling hobby. That struggle has even been used to sell the sport . Now imagine doing all that without the luxury of sight.

To bring our impressions of cloud services out of the business world and into our everyday lives, IBM is telling the story of blind ultra-marathoner Simon Wheatcroft and showing how the brand’s partnership with the fitness app Runkeeper has helped him reach his goals.

The film, created by agency The Barbarian Group, keenly focuses on the dedication and repetition required to be a successful runner by shining a spotlight on how Wheatcroft depends on data to help him train. It’s an inspiring sight to see him training on the football field and on the road, as the app counts out his running to 100 miles and beyond.