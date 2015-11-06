Diesel Fumes Change How Flowers Smell, So Bees Can’t Find Them

Now there’s yet another reason to hate pollution: it’s confusing bees. Specifically, diesel fumes are confusing bees’ sense of smell, which they use to track down food.

The problem is NOx, or nitrous oxide, which is pumped out into the atmosphere by diesel exhausts. It’s bad for humans, and now we have evidence that NOx is bad for bees, too–it’s just one more stress that bees have to deal with in the modern world.

Researchers from Reading and Southampton Universities found that NOx isn’t just masking plant smells, but chemically altering them. Of the eleven compounds most commonly found in flower odors, five are changed by exposure to diesel exhaust.

This means that bees can’t detect these flowers by smell, potentially missing out on a meal, and also failing to pollinate the affected flowers.

“People rely on bees and pollinating insects for a large proportion of our food, yet humans have paid the bees back with habitat destruction, insecticides, climate change and air pollution,” says the study’s lead author, Robbie Girling, in a release.

“Our research highlights that a further stress could be the increasing amounts of vehicle emissions affecting air quality,” said co-author Guy Poppy.

Bee decline continues to be big news, most likely because the farm industry needs bees in order to function. “This work highlights that pollution from dirty vehicles is not only dangerous to people’s health, but could also have an impact on our natural environment and the economy,” Poppy says.