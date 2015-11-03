Your Creative Calendar: 56 Things To Do, See, And Hear This November

The only thing more depressing than losing post-5 p.m. sunsets for months on end is the tone of some movies released during that same period. That’s right: The first weekend in November marks the “fall back” part of Daylight Saving Time, coating the entire Eastern seaboard in a thick blanket of darkness at an unconscionably early hour each day–just in time for the start of Prestige Movie Season. Sure, we’ll get The Peanuts Movie to lift our spirits, but mostly we’ll be feasting our turkey-anticipating eyes on the doomed romance of Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in Carol, the doomed romance of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in By the Sea, and the doomed romance between dinosaurs and existence in The Good Dinosaur. (Actual doomed romanticism quotient in The Good Dinosaur may be exaggerated.) While some of these films may not be as jazzy as summer fare, the odds of substance are forever in their favor. Get ready to be thankful for the seasonal affective disorder salve of movies, music, books, and more, with Co.Create’s Creative Calendar for November. Who needs the sun and its sweet, sweet photons, anyway?