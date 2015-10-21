Can You Prevent A Business Failure?

If you’ve ever dreamed of starting your own business, you should watch this first. Find out what kind of market research one should do beforehand, when to switch gears and change your strategy, and how to plan out your finances. Finally, find out how to move on from any failed experiments along the way. Have you ever used any of these tips when starting out? Tell us at #WorkSmart.
Resources
Don’t Fail When Your Business Fails: Tips For Bouncing Back
How 5 Successful Entrepreneurs Bounced Back After Failure
The Secret to Bouncing Back Stronger After Failure