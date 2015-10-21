These Are The Top Small And Medium-Size Companies For Employees

Here’s a bit of optimism to brighten your day: Great Place to Work just announced that not only do employees at America’s best small and medium-size workplaces say their companies are treating people fairly and making it easier to integrate work and personal lives, but the businesses are growing. The businesses on the list are hiring new staff nearly seven times faster than U.S. companies overall.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, said in a statement, “These companies are on the cutting edge of fair, more human-centered workplaces, and their strong business growth is the latest sign that a high-trust culture is a competitive advantage.”

Businesses are classified by size, not revenue. Small companies have fewer than 250 employees, and medium-size organizations have up to 999 employees. This year’s survey was sent to more than 88,000 employees at 450 companies. Great Place to Work tells us that two-thirds of a company’s score is based on the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, sent to a random sample of staffers from each company. This survey asks questions about management’s credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie.

The other third of a company’s score is based on responses to the Culture Audit, which includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts.

Intuitive Research ranked No. 1 as the best medium-size business two years in a row. The company got extremely high marks in several areas, including job security (98% believe management would only lay people off as a last resort) and work-life balance (98% believe that they are able to take time off when they need and they are encouraged to balance work and personal life).