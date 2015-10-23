15 Halloween GIFs, Featuring All Your Favorite Creepy Characters

While Halloween won’t be here in earnest until the end of the month, the countdown is definitely in full swing . Here to stoke anticipation is Montreal-based design duo Baboon with a series of creepy animated GIFs, revealed every day for the month of October.

Featuring scary characters new and old–from Cousin Itt to Dracula, Michael Myers and the Grim Reaper–each GIF is illustrated by Baboon’s Pablo Echeverri and Sylvain Rogé and animated by friend and motion designer Simon Lagneau. The trio started off the month by creating a long list of the monsters, ghosts and murders that haunted their childhoods, and are now diligently working their way through it. “Every character becomes easier to make than the previous one. Once we made the process part of our daily habits, it became easy to manage,” writes Echeverri in an email. “That said, someone needs to wake up early on Saturday and Sunday to post them…and that’s no fun.”

Maybe not, but we’re certainly glad they do. Check out a selection of GIFs from their project above. For the full selection, head over to Baboon’s website.